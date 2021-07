Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 7-4 win over Miami.

The first baseman got Miami on the board early with a three-run blast in the first inning. He added an RBI single in the fourth for his second four-RBI effort in his last five games. Aguilar is up to 15 home runs, 62 RBI and 29 runs scored while slashing a solid .268/.330/.470 through 336 plate appearances in an everyday role.