Aguilar went 3-for-3 with a home run and a four RBI in Friday's 7-0 win over the Phillies.

Aguilar was hitless in the first game of the day but came alive during the twin bill. He delivered a run-scoring single in the third and then sent out a three-run blast in the fourth to make it a 7-0 ballgame. The 31-year-old slugger has now hit homers and put up four RBI in two of his last three games. For the year he's slashing .273/.335/.480 with 16 homers, 66 RBI, 30 runs scored and a 29:61 BB:K over 343 plate appearances.