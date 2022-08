Aguilar went 3-for-7 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

Aguilar was one of the few offensive bright spots for Miami on Saturday, as he homered in each game and brought his total on the season to 15. Entering Saturday's games, Aguilar had managed only four hits across his previous 35 at-bats, so this was a needed performance. Overall, Aguilar has a .242/.289/.403 line across 418 plate appearances for the season.