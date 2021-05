Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 9-6 win over the Phillies.

Aguilar plated a run in the third inning on a double to left field, and he drove in another in the seventh on a single. The first baseman has been slumping of late, going just 2-for-31 over his last nine games entering the night, so a multi-hit game is a welcome sight. Aguilar is hitting .261 with nine homers and 35 RBI through 46 games in 2021.