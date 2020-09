Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI and three runs scored Saturday but the Marlins still lost to the Phillies 12-6.

Aguilar led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot to left-center field although it didn't have any impact on the outcome of the game. The 30-year-old was able to snap a mini three-game hitting slump with Saturday's performance as he's slashing .286/.347/.481 with six home runs and 25 RBI across 150 plate appearances this season.