Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer in the first game of the Wild Card Round against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Corey Dickerson put the Marlins ahead with a three-run shot with two outs in the top of the seventh, and Aguilar followed two batters later, adding a pair of insurance runs. He'll bat third again in Game 2 on Thursday as the Marlins look to clinch the three-game series.