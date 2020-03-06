Aguilar has consistently hit fourth in the Marlins' early spring contests, a likely indication of the regular-season batting order, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

He'll following Jonathan Villar, Brian Anderson and Corey Dickerson in the order. After erupting for 35 homers and 108 RBI in 2018, Aguilar took a massive step backwards last year, but the Marlins are hoping he can regain something close to his prior form from the cleanup spot.