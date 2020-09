Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Rays.

Back stiffness sidelined Aguilar for several days recently and he had gone 15 games in total without a long ball, so the home run was especially good to see. Aguilar hit .300 with five homers in his first 11 games of the season. If the back issues are indeed behind him, Aguilar could be primed for another hot stretch.