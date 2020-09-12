site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not in Game 2 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Aguilar isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Aguilar will retreat to the bench after going hitless in three at-bats during the first game Friday. Garrett Cooper will shift to first base with Matt Joyce starting as the designated hitter.
