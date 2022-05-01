Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Aguilar started the past 15 games and will receive a day off after posting a 1.024 OPS in his last five contests. Garrett Cooper will step in at first base while Avisail Garcia rests his legs as the designated hitter in Sunday's series finale.
