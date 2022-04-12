Aguilar will sit Tuesday against the Angels, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar and Garrett Cooper both started the first four games of the season, with one at first base and the other at designated hitter. Cooper will be the first baseman Tuesday, with Jorge Soler resting his legs as the designated hitter.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Reaches deal with Fish•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Launches first spring homer•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Will see action at DH•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not likely to return in 2021•