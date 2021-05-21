site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not starting Friday
Aguilar is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar is 1-for-22 over his past six games and will take a seat for Friday's contest. Garrett Cooper will start at first base for Miami in the series opener.
