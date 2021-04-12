Aguilar isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar has reached base safely in each of the first nine games of the season and has gone 8-for-25 with a double, four RBI, two runs and four walks during that time. However, he'll get a breather Monday while Garrett Cooper starts at first base, batting third.
