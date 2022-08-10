Aguilar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

When both players have been healthy this season, Aguilar and Garrett Cooper have typically occupied the first-base and designated-hitter spots on a regular basis, but they could be part of a three-way timeshare with Lewin Diaz at the two positions for the rest of the season. Since Cooper was reinstated from the injured list a week ago, Aguilar and Cooper have picked up four starts in six games, while Diaz has drawn three.