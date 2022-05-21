site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of lineup
Aguilar will sit Saturday against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
This appears to be just a routine day off for Aguilar, who's started 35 of Miami's first 39 games. Garrett Cooper starts at first base, while Jorge Soler serves as the designated hitter.
