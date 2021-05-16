site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Aguilar is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar will head to the bench Sunday in what's become a regular day off over the past couple weeks. Garrett Cooper will cover first base for the Marlins in the series finale.
