Aguilar went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

Aguilar came up big late in the game, swatting a solo homer to left field in the eighth inning to tie the score 3-3. The first baseman finished with his second three-hit performance of the campaign and first since May 4. Aguilar is slashing .253/.298/.417 overall this season with 11 homers, 36 RBI and one stolen base over 312 plate appearances.