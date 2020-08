Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI, a walk and a run scored in Monday's 11-8 victory over Washington.

Aguilar picked up an RBI the easy way in the third by drawing a walk with the bases loaded, and he plated two in the fourth on a double to center. The 30-year-old first baseman has a hit in five of his last six contests, collecting three extra-base hits and four RBI over that stretch