Aguilar went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the Marlins' 5-2 win over the Phillies on Opening Day.

Aaron Nola and Sandy Alcantara were tied 1-1 in the sixth inning before Aguilar created some separation with his first long ball as a Marlin. Back in March, there was talk that Aguilar would likely hit cleanup for the team, but he hit second in the opener between Jonathan Villar and Corey Dickerson.