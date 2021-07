Aguilar went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to Atlanta.

The first baseman smacked his 13th homer of the year in the ninth inning to give Miami a 7-3 lead, but Atlanta rallied to tie the game. Aguilar continues to produce reliably with a .266/.327/.460 slash line, 53 RBI and 27 runs scored through 309 plate appearances.