Aguilar went 2-for-4 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 14-8 win over Atlanta.
Aguilar didn't contribute much to the 14 run thrashing of Atlanta on Tuesday, but he did continue his red-hot start to the season, as he upped his slash line to .345/.444/.379 with four RBI and three runs scored. The 30-year-old has been having incredible success so far at the plate but has lacked some of the power he's been known to have in recent years.
