Aguilar went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored Monday against Atlanta.

Aguilar contributed an RBI single in the fourth inning, putting the Marlins up 4-3. After missing several contests in late August, Aguilar is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, and has collected at least one knock in five of his last six starts. Overall, he's hitting .273/.336/.455 with five home runs, 16 runs scored and 23 RBI across 125 plate appearances.