Aguilar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.

Aguilar is riding an eight-game hit streak and has six homers and 12 RBI during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Sunday after starting the past 13 contests at first base. Garrett Cooper will move to first base while Lewis Brinson starts in right field in the series finale for Miami.