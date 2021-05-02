Aguilar is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of ManOnSecondBaseball.com reports.
Aguilar is riding an eight-game hit streak and has six homers and 12 RBI during that stretch, but he'll take a seat Sunday after starting the past 13 contests at first base. Garrett Cooper will move to first base while Lewis Brinson starts in right field in the series finale for Miami.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Continues homer binge•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Belts another home run•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Homers again Sunday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Goes deep in second straight game•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Launches late-inning home run•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Clubs two-run double•