Aguilar went 4-for-6 with a a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run in Saturday's loss to the Pirates.

Aguilar recorded four hits for the first time this season, but the multi-hit outings haven't been a rarity for the slugging first baseman -- he has already had 12 games with two or more knocks. He also blasted his 11th long ball of the campaign and is one away from tying what he accomplished in the 2019 season.