Aguilar went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Wednesday as the Marlins fell to the Braves, 29-9.

Aguilar doubled off the right-field wall in the fourth to score Miguel Rojas and later crossed home plate in the seventh after leading off the inning with a single. The 30-year-old has reached safely in all seven games since September began, slashing .333/.455/.973 with a home run and four RBI during that span.