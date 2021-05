Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a victory over Arizona on Wednesday.

Aguilar wasted no time extending his streak of a consecutive games with a homer to three, blasting a two-run shot to left field in the first inning. During his three-game power surge, the first baseman has gone 6-for-12 at the plate with five extra-base hits and six RBI.