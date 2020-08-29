site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Remains on bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Aguilar isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rays.
Aguilar will sit for a second consecutive game with another left-hander (Josh Fleming) on the mound for the Rays. Garrett Cooper will serve as the designated hitter Saturday.
