Aguilar is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old get some rest as the Marlins wrap up their series in Atlanta with a day game, allowing Jorge Soler to receive a turn as the team's designated hitter while Garrett Cooper mans first base. Aguilar had started in each of Miami's last five games, going 4-for-20 with a home run, a double, two walks and two RBI over that stretch.