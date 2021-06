Aguilar is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Garrett Cooper will pick up a start at first base in place of Aguilar, who will wrap up June with a .270/.313/.427 slash line if he isn't used off the bench Wednesday. Aguilar was in the lineup for each of the previous three games and still appears to be the Marlins' unquestioned top option at first base.