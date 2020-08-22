site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Sitting Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Aguilar is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar went 1-for-4 with a run scored during the matinee and will take a seat for the nightcap. Logan Forsythe will start at first base for Miami in Game 2.
