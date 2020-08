Aguilar is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Aguilar has reverted back to his 2018 form so far this season, hitting .289/.323/.511 with five home runs and a very impressive 17.2 percent strikeout rate through 90 at-bats. Lewin Diaz will start at first base while Matt Joyce gets the nod at designated hitter in the matinee.