Aguilar is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Reds, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Aguilar will get a day off after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Monday, snapping his three-game hit streak. Newly promoted Lewin Diaz will take over at first base and bat fifth versus Cincinnati.
