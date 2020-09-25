Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's 4-2 win over Atlanta.
His seventh-inning shot accounted for the Marlins' final run on the evening. Aguilar has gone yard in back-to-back games, extending his hitting streak to five games in the process, and he's hitting .287 with eight homers and 33 RBI through 49 contests on the season.
