Aguilar went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.

He produced the game's first run by taking Erick Fedde deep in the third inning. The blast was Aguilar's first of the year -- in fact, it was his first extra-base hit -- but the veteran first baseman had been showing signs of breaking out after a sluggish start. Over his last seven games, Aguilar is batting .280 with a .406 OBP thanks to six walks.