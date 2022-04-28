Aguilar went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Nationals.
He produced the game's first run by taking Erick Fedde deep in the third inning. The blast was Aguilar's first of the year -- in fact, it was his first extra-base hit -- but the veteran first baseman had been showing signs of breaking out after a sluggish start. Over his last seven games, Aguilar is batting .280 with a .406 OBP thanks to six walks.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Drives in three against Phillies•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Reaches deal with Fish•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Launches first spring homer•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Will see action at DH•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Goes on 60-day IL•