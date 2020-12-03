Aguilar agreed to a one-year, $4.35 million contract with the Marlins on Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The Marlins continue to make legitimate win-now moves. This contract will look much more palatable if the designated hitter remains in the National League in 2021. The 30-year-old first baseman rebounded nicely after a down 2019, hitting .277/.352/.457 with eight home runs in 51 games. His 18.5 percent strikeout rate was particularly impressive, relative to his 24.8 percent career mark. He should open the year with a regular spot in the middle of Miami's lineup.