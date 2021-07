Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 8-7 loss to Baltimore.

Aguilar opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first inning and added a two-run home run in the second. He scored his third run of the game after getting on base with a walk in the fourth. The first baseman has swatted 18 homers with 75 RBI and 34 runs scored while slashing .268/.332/.475 through 386 plate appearances.