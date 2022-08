Aguilar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

He got the Marlins on the board by taking Mike Minor deep in the fourth inning, and that was all the support Sandy Alcantara needed in a 3-0 shutout. Aguilar is up to 13 homers on the season, but he's slashing just .223/.267/.366 since the beginning of July and could begin to lose playing time to Lewin Diaz as Miami falls further out of the playoff picture.