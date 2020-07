Aguilar and the rest of the Marlins won't play for at least a week due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The rest of the Marlins' games this week have been postponed after roughly half of the team's active roster tested positive for the virus. It's not clear whether or not Aguilar is part of that group, but the earliest he'll be taking the field is next Tuesday against the Phillies.