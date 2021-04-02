Aguilar went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Rays.
The Marlins only managed three hits in total off Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa bullpen, and Aguilar was the one Miami player who managed to get anything going. The veteran slugger will cede some starts to Garrett Cooper, but Aguilar should see the bulk of the playing time at first base after posting a solid .277/.352/.457 slash line in 2020.
