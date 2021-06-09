Aguilar went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Aguilar extended his hitting streak to four games and has recorded three multi-hit efforts in that span, but his impact hasn't been limited solely to his good eye at the plate -- he's also recorded two homers, six RBI and three runs scored during that four-game stretch. The slugging first baseman is hitting an impressive -- and likely unsustainable -- .355 through his first 31 at-bats in June, and that's a big step in the right direction after he slashed just .217/.247/.402 across 95 plate appearances in May.