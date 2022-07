Aguilar went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

Aguilar sent Jon Berti home on a first-inning shot. It was Aguilar's 10th home run of the year and his first since June 14. The first baseman has hits in three straight games and in 10 of his last 12, but has also struck out twelve times during that span. His season slash line now sits at .254/.300/.419.