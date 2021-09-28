site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Undergoes arthroscopic surgery
Aguilar underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Monday, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.
Aguilar wasn't expected to be able to return this season, and the surgery confirms that fact. Whether or not he'll still be recovering at the start of spring training is not yet clear.
