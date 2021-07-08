Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Dodgers.

After bringing home Jazz Chisholm in the third inning with a double, Aguilar played hero with a walkoff three-run blast in the ninth. Remarkably, it was the first of his 14 homers this season to come at home. The 31-year-old has seen his playing time dwindle a bit recently with Garrett Cooper healthy and raking, but Aguilar is still in the lineup most nights and is slashing .288/.333/.477 over 31 games since the beginning of June.