Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Wins arbitration case
Aguilar will make $2.575 million this season after winning his arbitration case, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Aguilar was claimed off waivers by the Marlins in December and appears to be lined up to play a significant role at first base this season. He'll have to hit far better than he did last season if that's to happen, however, as his .236/.325/.389 line in 369 games for the Brewers and Rays last season isn't nearly good enough for the position.
