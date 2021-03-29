Aguilar has gone 14-for-40 (.350) in Grapefruit League play with two doubles, two home runs and a stellar 6:1 BB:K.

The veteran first baseman has been absolutely locked in this spring, and while Garrett Cooper (.425/.452/.700) has also been raking, Aguilar remains set to begin the season as the Marlins' first baseman, with Cooper coming off the bench to play the outfield corners as well as 1B. The duo will cut into each other's playing time without a DH available in the National League, but Aguilar should still deliver useful fantasy numbers in deeper mixed and NL-only formats.