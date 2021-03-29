Aguilar has gone 14-for-40 (.350) in Grapefruit League play with two doubles, two home runs and a stellar 6:1 BB:K.
The veteran first baseman has been absolutely locked in this spring, and while Garrett Cooper (.425/.452/.700) has also been raking, Aguilar remains set to begin the season as the Marlins' first baseman, with Cooper coming off the bench to play the outfield corners as well as 1B. The duo will cut into each other's playing time without a DH available in the National League, but Aguilar should still deliver useful fantasy numbers in deeper mixed and NL-only formats.
More News
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Fighting for playing time at 1B•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Stays with Marlins on one-year pact•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Launches two-run shot•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Slugs eighth homer•
-
Marlins' Jesus Aguilar: Crushes home run in loss•