Luzardo did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Mets. He struck out six.

Luzardo was pitching a shutout until he allowed a two-run homer from third baseman Eduardo Escobar with nobody out in the seventh inning to draw the Mets within two. The lefty has pitched six innings or more in seven of his last eight starts while allowing two runs or fewer six times. The 24-year-old is significantly better away from Miami, recording a 2.64 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 58 innings compared to a 4.95 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over 36.1 innings at home.