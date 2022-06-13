Marlins manager Don Mattingly disclosed Monday that Luzardo (forearm) has been cleared to play catch, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The long-toss sessions off flat ground mark Luzardo's first throwing activity since he was placed on the 15-day injured list May 15 with a left forearm strain. While it's a positive step forward for Luzardo, he'll likely need at least two or three weeks to get himself ready for a return to the big-league rotation, so fantasy managers that have been stashing him probably shouldn't expect him back until July.