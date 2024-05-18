Luzardo (1-3) picked up the win Friday, allowing five hits over six scoreless innings in an 8-0 victory over the Mets. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

After a couple first-inning hits got Francisco Lindor to second base, Luzardo locked in and retired 11 straight batters. All five hits off the southpaw were singles, and he fired 59 of 89 pitches for strikes in his second quality start of the year. After a bumpy first few weeks to the season and then an IL stint, Luzardo appears to be back in form, delivering a 15:1 K:BB in 11.2 innings over two starts since rejoining the rotation. He'll carry a 5.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB through 37.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Brewers.