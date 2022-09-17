Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw tossed only 58 of 97 pitches for strikes but mostly stayed out of danger as he carried a shutout into the seventh inning. The wheels fell off at that point though, as Joey Meneses led off the frame with an inside-the-park home run that kick-started a Nats rally and helped chase Luzardo from the game. The quality start was his sixth in his last eight outings, a stretch in which Luzardo has a 3.59 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB through 47.2 innings.