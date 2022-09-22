Luzardo tossed 6.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 11 in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Luzardo was in full command for the first six innings, holding the Cubs scoreless while striking out 10. After getting two outs in the top of the seventh including a strikeout, Patrick Wisdom took the left-hander deep for a solo shot, ending his day at 6.2 innings. The bullpen later blew the 3-1 lead Luzardo left with, but the outing was his sixth quality start in his last seven outings. The 24-year-old has produced a 3.40 ERA and 1.04 WHIP with 44 strikeouts over 42.1 innings during that stretch.